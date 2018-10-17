16-year-old boy dies after being wounded from Sunday shooting in Gresham

A teenage boy passed away from critical wounds a day after he was shot in the head Sunday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 7:44 p.m., Jammie Holmes, 16, was found with a bullet hole to the head while lying in an alley in the 1700 block of West 85th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same neighborhood.

Holmes was taken by ambulance to Christ Medical Center, where he was in critical condition throughout the evening and following morning, police said. The medical examiner’s office said he was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m. Monday.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known because he was unconscious and there were no witnesses, authorities said. An autopsy to determine the official cause of death was scheduled for Thursday.

Area South detectives were investigating, and no one was in custody as of Wednesday evening.