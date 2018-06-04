16-year-old boy drowned in Lake Michigan off Waukegan beach: coroner

The body of a 16-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday morning in north suburban Waukegan after he drowned, according to authorities.

Fire crews were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Saturday to help officers search for a missing person on Municipal Beach, 201 N. Sea Horse Drive, according to the Waukegan Fire Department. The search was called off after two hours due to weather conditions.

Divers resumed searching the beach’s harbor channel using sonar technology about 9 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said. They located and recovered the teen’s body about two hours later.

He was identified Monday as Angel Sedano of Gurnee, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results of an autopsy indicated he drowned. The results of routine toxicology reports were still pending.

No foul play was suspected, authorities said.