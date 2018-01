16-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Lawndale

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was grazed in the foot in the 3000 block of West Lexington, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The boy was treated and released from Rush University Medical Center, police said. He was uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t provide any information about the shooting.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.