16-year-old boy grazed by bullet in West Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet late Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He suffered a graze wound to the arm at 10:53 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Gladys, according to Chicago Police.

The boy refused medical attention, police said. Additional details were not available.