16-year-old boy may have shot himself shot in foot in Auburn Gresham

A 16-year-old boy shot in the foot Thursday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood may have accidentally wounded himself.

The shooting happened at 9:54 a.m. in the 7900 block of South May, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Police said the wound might have been self-inflicted.

Another 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The boy was holding a gun in the 7700 block of South Peoria about 5:20 p.m. when it accidentally went off, striking him in his head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.