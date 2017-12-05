16-year-old boy missing from Englewood

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who went missing last week from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Terrence Galloway, who also goes by Little Jermel, was last seen Nov. 28 near 62nd and Normal, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the area of 69th and Justine.

Galloway was described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound black boy with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and black Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.