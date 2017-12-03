16-year-old boy reported missing from South Side

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week from the South Side.

Quintarius Randolph went missing Nov. 24 from the 5100 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Randolph is described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.