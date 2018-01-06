SWAT team called after 16-year-old boy shot in Park Manor

A SWAT team was called to the block where a 16-year-old boy was shot in the eye Saturday afternoon in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

The boy was walking with a friend about 1:30 p.m., heading south on South Champlain from 67th, when they got into an argument with the occupants of an SUV, according to Chicago Police. Someone in the SUV then fired at the boy, striking him in the right eye.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A SWAT team has since been called to the 6700 block of South Champlain in connection with the shooting investigation, police said. Authorities are looking into the possibility that the suspects may still be in that block.