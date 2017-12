16-year-old boy shot in Homan Square

A 16-year-old boy was wounded Monday night in a Homan Square neighborhood shooting.

The boy told investigators he was walking on the sidewalk about 10:05 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road when he heard gunshots and was struck, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.