16-year-old boy shot in Rogers Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

He was shot in the body at 8:24 p.m. in the 6700 block of North Hermitage, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.