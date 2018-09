16-year-old boy shot in South Shore

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 10:35 p.m., the 16-year-old was shot in the arm while standing on a corner in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. The boy told police he did not see any of the people who shot him.