16-year-old boy shot to death in Austin: police

A teenage boy was gunned down Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 16-year-old was found shot multiple times by responding officers about 2:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.