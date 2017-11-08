16-year-old girl missing for over a week from Bridgeport

Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week from the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

Maricella Munoz was last seen Oct. 30 in the 600 block of West 25th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot, 100-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion, police said.

She hangs out near 71st and Lowe, or might be in south suburban Calumet City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.