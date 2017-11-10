16-year-old girl missing from Albany Park

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Brisa Flores was last seen about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of North Kedzie, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a black, Aeropostale jacket and brown boots.

Flores was described as a 5-foot-1, 140-pound Hispanic girl with an olive complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.