16-year-old girl missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Keshawna Jenkins was reported missing from the 1300 block of South Avers, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Jenkins was described as a 5-foot, 100-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a red polo and blue jeans.

She has been known to frequent the area near 18th and Lawndale, police said.

Anyone with information about her should call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.