16-year-old girl missing from Portage Park

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Julia Goliber was last seen Feb. 24 in the 4100 block of North Moody Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

She was wearing a black jacket at the time, and is often in the Wilson Park area, police said.

Goliber was described as a white girl with brown hair and eyes, standing 5-foot-5 tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a scar on her left hand, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.