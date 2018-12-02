16-year-old girl reported missing from North Kenwood: police

Authorities are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Friday from the North Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side.

Tinker Latrice, 16, was last seen near the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Latrice was described as a 5-foot-2, 134-pound black teenage girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She is said to frequent the 7700 block of South Phillips.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.