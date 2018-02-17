16-year-old girl reported missing from Skokie

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing last Sunday from north suburban Skokie.

Jasmine M. Gillett was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 9300 block of Kenton Avenue when she was on her way to a friend’s house, according to Skokie police.

She was wearing a black/gray jacket with fur around the hood, a red shirt, black pants, black and white glittery Air Jordans, and a black backpack, police said.

Gillett was described as a black girl, 5-foot-3, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.