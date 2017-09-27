16-year-old girl seriously injured in northwest Indiana crash

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

The Valparaiso girl was driving a 2000 four-door Subaru west on City View Drive near Fairview Avenue in unincorporated Valparaiso about 7:25 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to the Porter County sheriff’s police.

She was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with “serious, incapacitating injuries,” police said.

The girl is a student at Valparaiso High School, according to police.