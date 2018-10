16-year-old girl shot in West Chatham

A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon in the West Chatham neighborhood.

The girl was shot about 4:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Perry Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was struck in the buttocks, leg and arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known as Area South detectives investigate.