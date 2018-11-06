Adam Kinzinger has won the 15th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Sara Dady, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times didn’t endorse a candidate for the 16th District U.S. Congressional seat.
Dady, Democrat, said she wants to invest in strong public schools, safe communities, universal health care and protection of worker rights for a prosperous economy. She owns a business and said she wants to fight for a pay raise for the middle class.
Republican incumbent candidate, Kinzinger, is serving his fourth term in the House of Representatives. His causes include strengthening U.S. energy policy and bolstering the strength of American national security. Kinzinger served in the Air Force in both Iraq and Afghanistan and is a supporter of U.S. leadership in the Middle East. He also supported the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.