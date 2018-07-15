17 shot — 2 fatally — Saturday in city gun violence

Chicago gun violence killed two people, including a 16-year-old boy, Saturday and wounded at least 15 others.

Two elderly men were the unintended victims of shootings on the West Side during the 24-hour period; each received wounds that were not life threatening. In addition to the 15 civilian shootings Saturday, a man killed by a police officer in South Shore sparked protests that lasted into the night.

The last homicide of Saturday killed a 20-year-old in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man was sitting on a sidewalk about 11:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone walked up to him and opened fire, Chicago Police said. The man was struck in his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 7:10 p.m., the boy was in the 5900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone exited a vehicle parked in an alley, approached the boy and fired several shots, police said. The boy was struck in his chest and arms, and later died at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

The last non fatal shooting Saturday wounded a man in Lawndale on the Southwest Side. About 11:45 p.m., the 30-year-old was on a front porch in the 1400 block of South Millard Avenue when someone in a passing gold-colored car opened fire, police said. The man was struck multiple times in his shoulder, abdomen and hip, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About an hour earlier on the South Side, a 38-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. About 10:10 p.m., the woman was walking in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

She had been struck twice in her arm, once in her stomach and once in her ankle. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

About 9:50 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was wounded on the border of the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. The boy was walking in the 6100 block of South King Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in arm, according to police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 9 p.m., a man was shot and wounded in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 37-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 8:30 p.m., a 72-year-old man was wounded by gunfire on the border of the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man was crossing the street in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a red SUV opened fire, according to police.

He was hit in the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. The man did not appear to be the target of the shooting, according to a police source.

Two 17-year-olds were shot about 6:20 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. The boys were standing on a sidewalk in the 6800 block of South East End when someone shot at them from a silver-colored car, according to police.

One boy was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the groin area, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Eight other people were shot in the morning hours of Saturday.