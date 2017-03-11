17-year-old boy charged with shooting 2 other teens in Waukegan

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with wounding two other teenagers in a Thursday afternoon shooting in north suburban Waukegan.

Michael O’Conner has been charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

He is accused of shooting the victims, described as boys in their mid-teens, in the legs about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dugdale Road, police said. Their injuries weren’t thought to be life-threatening, and both were being treated at a hospital.

O’Conner was arrested about 6 p.m. and charged for the shooting, police said. A gun was also recovered.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $500,000 bond and was expected to appear in court again Nov. 30, police said.