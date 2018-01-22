17-year-old boy charged with shooting man during Gage Park robbery

A 17-year-old boy is charged with shooting a man in the neck during a robbery Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Mark Stribling approached the 34-year-old shortly before noon in the 2800 block of West 57th Street and demanded the man’s money while holding him at gunpoint, Chicago Police and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The man ignored Stribling, continued walking down the street and the teen followed him, prosecutors said. When the man tried to push away the gun Stribling was holding, he fired once, striking the man in his neck.

Stribling was taken into custody after a pursuit by responding officers and charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, prosecutors said.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a magazine with four live rounds after he was taken into custody, prosecutors said. The shooting was captured on video surveillance and the teen was identified by the man who was shot.

Stribling, of the Marquette Park neighborhood, was on probation for a 2017 robbery at the time of the shooting and was ordered held without bail, prosecutors said. He was scheduled back in court Feb. 9.

An attorney for Stribling said he was high school sophomore who played for his school’s football and baseball teams.

The 34-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital after the shooting and underwent surgery, authorities said. His condition had stabilized.