17-year-old boy charged with shooting teen in Montclare on Halloween

A 17-year-old boy is charged with a shooting that wounded another teenager on Halloween in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The victim, also a 17-year-old boy, was riding a bicycle at 8:56 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 7000 block of West Grand when shots were fired from a group of males standing on the sidewalk, Chicago Police said at the time.

The victim was struck in the right leg and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was treated and released, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old shooter turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. He was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.

His identity was not released by police because he is a juvenile.