17-year-old boy critically wounded in Fifth City shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was walking about 2:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Gladys when two males ran up to him from a nearby alley and began shooting at him, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.