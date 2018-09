17-year-old boy dies in Back of the Yards shooting: police

A boy was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 5:28 p.m., someone walked up to the 17-year-old in the 5300 block of South Paulina and fired multiple shots at him, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.