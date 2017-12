17-year-old boy hurt in Auburn Gresham drive-by shooting

A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

He was walking in an alley in the 1700 block of West 89th Street when a red car approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the arm and taken in good condition to Christ Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.