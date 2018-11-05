17-year-old boy hurt in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was in an alley at 1:05 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Campbell when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired at him, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in the right arm and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon as Area Central detectives investigated.