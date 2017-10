17-year-old boy hurt in Rosemoor shooting

A teenage boy was shot Friday morning in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left hip about 11:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.