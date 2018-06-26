17-year-old boy missing from Bronzeville last seen in Tinley Park

A 17-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood was last seen in Tinley Park, according to authorities.

Bradley Habas was reported missing from the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Habas was last seen Monday when he was dropped off at Tinley Park High School, police said. He did not meet his ride at the end of the school day.

Habas may still be in the Tinley Park area.

He was described as white, 5-foot-10, 135 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, police said. A description of his clothing was not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.