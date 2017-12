17-year-old boy seriously wounded in Gresham shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously wounded Saturday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Someone exited a vehicle at 2:25 p.m., walked up to the boy in the 1300 block of West 78th and started shooting according to Chicago Police. The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove off.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and back, police said. He was listed in serious condition.