17-year-old boy seriously wounded in Montclare shooting

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded Tuesday night in a Montclare neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

Someone walked up to the boy and shot him in the right leg at 8:56 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Grand, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition, police said.