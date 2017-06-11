17-year-old boy shot in buttocks in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 11 a.m., the victim got into an argument with another male in the 4000 block of West Carroll when the other person pulled out a handgun and fired, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the buttocks and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The shooter is not in custody as Area North detectives investigate.