17-year-old boy shot in Calumet Heights

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday night in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing outside at 7:47 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Phillips when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg, groin and flank, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.