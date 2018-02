Police: 17-year-old boy shot to death in Chatham

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 8:20 p.m., the boy was shot in the hip in the 8600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.