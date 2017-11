17-year-old boy shot in hand, foot in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was wounded Sunday night in a South Side Englewood neighborhood shooting.

The teenager told officers he was on a sidewalk about 11:15 p.m. when someone walked up to him in the 6200 block of South Aberdeen and starting firing, according to Chicago Police. He was struck in the right hand and right foot.

The boy was treated at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.