17-year-old boy shot in Homan Square

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was shot about 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lexington, according to Chicago police. He told investigators he heard shots and realized he’d been hit.

The boy showed up at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.