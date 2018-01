17-year-old boy shot in Lawndale

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 5:20 p.m., he was on foot in the 700 block of South Pulaski when three unknown people got out of a silver sedan and fired multiple rounds at the teen, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was grazed in the buttocks and right hip and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.