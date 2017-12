17-year-old boy shot in Logan Square

A teenage boy was shot Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw when someone fired shots from a black car, according to Chicago Police.

The boy showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.