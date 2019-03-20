17-year-old boy shot in South Shore

A teenager was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 9:09 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was standing in an alley in the 7800 block of South Yates when another male shot him in the leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.