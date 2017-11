17-year-old boy shot multiple times in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 2:57 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.