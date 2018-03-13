Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A vehicle struck a CTA bus Monday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, was speeding and may have been drunk at the time of the crash.
- Also Monday night, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- Earlier Monday, a 44-year-old woman was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- On Monday afternoon, a person was shot in an armed robbery outside a gas station in south suburban Dolton.
