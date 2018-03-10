17-year-old boy shot, seriously while driving in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded late Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded late Friday while driving in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The teen was driving a vehicle at 11:02 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Carroll when he stopped at a stop sign and another vehicle pulled up, according to Chicago Police. Someone inside the other vehicle then fired shots, striking the boy in his arm.

He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.