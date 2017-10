17-year-old boy struck in Brighton Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in front of a Brighton Park home on the Southwest Side.

The boy was standing at 3:19 p.m. in front of a home in the 3100 block of West 38th Street when someone fired shots from a red SUV, according to Chicago Police. A bullet ricocheted off the home’s wall and struck the boy in the neck.

The boy was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.