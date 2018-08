17-year-old boy wounded in Belmont Central shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Major, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.