17-year-old boy wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

He had just exited a parked vehicle about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East Bowen when someone emerged from between two nearby parked vehicles and fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.