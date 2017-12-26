17-year-old boy wounded in exchange of gunfire in Grand Crossing

A 17-year-old boy shot during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night crashed his car in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., the boy was driving south in a 2016 Nissan Altima when he was involved in a shootout with people in a blue Chrysler Pacifica minivan in the 6900 block of South Stony Island, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in his right arm and crashed into a light pole, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The minivan drove made a U-turn near where the boy crashed and drove away north, police said.