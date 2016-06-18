17-year-old mowing lawn struck, killed by car in Orland Park

A 17-year-old boy who was mowing a lawn in Orland Park died Friday after a car driven by a 73-year-0ld man veered off the road and hit him, the police said.

The man’s westbound Mercedes-Benz sedan went off the road in the 100 block of Silo Ridge Road North shortly after 4:30 p.m. and hit David Dolitsky, who died later Friday at Franciscan St. James Health in Olympia Fields, authorities said.

The teenager died as a result of multiple injuries caused by blunt force, an autopsy Saturday found.

Police said they are continuing to investigate why the car went off the road.