17-year-old girl from Trinidad missing after arrival at O’Hare

A 17-year-old girl who arrived in Chicago Thursday evening from Trinidad is missing.

Faith Bishop arrived at O’Hare International Airport about 11 p.m. and has not been seen since, according to Chicago police.

Bishop was described as a 5-foot-8 black girl weighing about 180 pounds. It was not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing, police said.

She has been to the United States on vacation in the past, police said. No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at (312)744-8266.